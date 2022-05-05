The "significant exposure" of alcohol, tobacco and junk food in reality TV shows is a bad influence on the young people who watch them, new research has claimed.

A study, published in the Journal of Public Health, found that the promotion of unhealthy lifestyles on shows like Made in Chelsea and Geordie Shore remains widespread despite regulatory controls.

In a sample of 20 reality TV shows broadcast in 2019 and 2020, 46 per cent of episodes featured alcohol branding, with Peroni appearing on 101 occasions - but 149 different brands were included in total.