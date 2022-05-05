Alcohol, tobacco and junk food in reality shows is ‘bad influence’ on young people
In a sample of 20 reality TV shows broadcast in 2019 and 2020, 46 per cent of episodes featured alcohol branding
The "significant exposure" of alcohol, tobacco and junk food in reality TV shows is a bad influence on the young people who watch them, new research has claimed.
A study, published in the Journal of Public Health, found that the promotion of unhealthy lifestyles on shows like Made in Chelsea and Geordie Shore remains widespread despite regulatory controls.
In a sample of 20 reality TV shows broadcast in 2019 and 2020, 46 per cent of episodes featured alcohol branding, with Peroni appearing on 101 occasions - but 149 different brands were included in total.
