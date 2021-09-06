Cancer drug could aid heart attack recovery, study finds

A cancer drug may help a heart attack patient recover and even reduce the likelihood they will have further attacks, an early-stage study suggests.

Scientists from the University of Cambridge found a low dose of aldesleukin injected under the skin of patients who had suffered an acute heart attack increased the activation of immune cells shown to protect the heart.

Specifically, the drug was shown to activate a rare white blood cell called innate type 2 lymphocyte (ILC2). Ordinarily it is administered to kidney cancer patients to shrink their tumours.