Use of voice-controlled devices ‘might have long-term consequences for children’

Voice-controlled smart devices such as Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Apple’s Siri could have “long-term consequences on empathy, compassion and critical thinking” among children, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge say artificial intelligence with human-sounding voices has caused concern about how they may “negatively affect children’s development and social development”.

Experts are calling for more studies to examine the impact of such technology on children and young people.