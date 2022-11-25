Jump to content

Risk of severe asthma attacks ‘doubled’ after Covid restrictions lifted

Asthma affects more than 5 million people in the UK

Mustafa Javid Qadri
Friday 25 November 2022 17:06
Comments
Asthma inhalers help prevent breathlessness and chest tightness as well as severe asthma attacks

Asthma inhalers help prevent breathlessness and chest tightness as well as severe asthma attacks

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The risk of suffering a severe asthma attack nearly doubled for adults after Covid restrictions were relaxed, a new study has found.

When the government lifted pandemic restrictions in April 2021, fewer people wore face coverings and there was more social mixing and a higher risk of catching Covid and other acute respiratory infections.

A study by Queen Mary University in London found that 1.7 per cent of participants reported having a severe asthma attack in the month before the restrictions were lifted, but in January 2022 that figure rose to 3.7 per cent.

