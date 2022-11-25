Risk of severe asthma attacks ‘doubled’ after Covid restrictions lifted

The risk of suffering a severe asthma attack nearly doubled for adults after Covid restrictions were relaxed, a new study has found.

When the government lifted pandemic restrictions in April 2021, fewer people wore face coverings and there was more social mixing and a higher risk of catching Covid and other acute respiratory infections.

A study by Queen Mary University in London found that 1.7 per cent of participants reported having a severe asthma attack in the month before the restrictions were lifted, but in January 2022 that figure rose to 3.7 per cent.