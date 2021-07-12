People with learning disabilities and autism being treated ‘intolerably’ in hospital, MPs warn

People living with learning disabilities and autism are facing “intolerable treatment” at inpatient care facilities and should be able to be looked after at services close to their homes, MPs have warned.

A report by the Commons Health and Social Care Committee found that immediate action was needed on the use of “restrictive practices”, such as the use of physical restraint, by staff at inpatient facilities, with MPs describing the current situation as a scandal.

The MPs called on Tuesday for a ban on admissions to long-term institutional care for people with learning disabilities and individuals with autism, as the average length of stay at such facilities is six years.