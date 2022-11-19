What does the Autumn Budget mean for house prices?

Jeremy Hunt announced that stamp duty cuts will only last until 21 March 2025 in his Autumn Budget on Thursday.

The new time limit will now add “urgency for people trying to get on the ladder or trade up in the next few years”, estate agents have said.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Hunt said: “The OBR expects housing activity to slow over the next two years, so the stamp duty cuts announced in the mini-Budget will remain in place but only until the 21 March 2025.”