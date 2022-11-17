✕ Close Andrew Bailey says that UK economic recovery is dramatically behind US and EU

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his Budget to parliament today, as he seeks to offer clarity on how the Rishi Sunak government plans to weather an economic “storm”.

He is now widely expected to unveil a package of tax rises worth £25bn and spending cuts of £35bn in order to plug a £60bn funding black hole in Treasury coffers and reassure global markets that Britain remains a trusted trading partner.

He will tell MPs that his statement will put the UK on a “balanced path to stability” as he tackles the “enemy” of inflation, which has soared to a 41-year high.

Mr Hunt will say his “difficult decisions” are necessary to keep mortgage rates low and tackle the sky-high energy and food prices intensifying the cost of living crisis.

It comes after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said that the UK economy has suffered a “dramatically” worse recovery from Covid than the US and EU.