Liveupdated1668658710

Autumn Budget - live: Hunt insists tax hikes and spending cuts needed to weather economic ‘storm’

Chancellor promises his statement will put UK on ‘balanced path to stability’

Emily Atkinson,Sravasti Dasgupta
Thursday 17 November 2022 04:18
Comments
Andrew Bailey says that UK economic recovery is dramatically behind US and EU

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his Budget to parliament today, as he seeks to offer clarity on how the Rishi Sunak government plans to weather an economic “storm”.

He is now widely expected to unveil a package of tax rises worth £25bn and spending cuts of £35bn in order to plug a £60bn funding black hole in Treasury coffers and reassure global markets that Britain remains a trusted trading partner.

He will tell MPs that his statement will put the UK on a “balanced path to stability” as he tackles the “enemy” of inflation, which has soared to a 41-year high.

Mr Hunt will say his “difficult decisions” are necessary to keep mortgage rates low and tackle the sky-high energy and food prices intensifying the cost of living crisis.

It comes after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said that the UK economy has suffered a “dramatically” worse recovery from Covid than the US and EU.

1668657917

Autumn Budget: Here's what to expect

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to lay out a package of sweeping spending cuts and tax hikes in a plan he promises will shore up Britain’s defences against an economic “storm”.

During a round of media interviews on Sunday morning, Rishi Sunak’s chancellor warned that everybody in the UK will end up “paying a bit more tax” as a result of what he will unveil on Thursday.

Joe Sommerlad has the details on what we can expect from the autumn Budget:

What can we expect from the Autumn Budget?

Autumn Budget 2022 predictions

Sravasti Dasgupta17 November 2022 04:05
1668656712

Watch: Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng treated British people like 'lab rats', says Lisa Nandy

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng treated British people like 'lab rats', says Lisa Nandy
Emily Atkinson17 November 2022 03:45
1668654012

Jeremy Hunt urged to intervene on 'lethal' runaway inflation and recession

Britain’s economy is facing a “lethal combination of recession and runaway inflation” without intervention in tomorrow’s budget, a leading business group has warned.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) called on Jeremy Hunt to take targeted measures to ease inflation and boost growth in his autumn statement on Thursday.

It comes as the chancellor warned that soaring inflation was “thwarting any chance” of economic growth in the long run, as he hinted of tough tax hikes to come.

Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has more:

Jeremy Hunt urged to intervene on ‘lethal’ runaway inflation and recession

Chancellor says he will make difficult decisions in Thursday’s budget

Emily Atkinson17 November 2022 03:00
1668651312

Watch: Martin Lewis shares 'Christmas shopping quickies' and offers savings hacks for festive season

Martin Lewis shares 'Christmas shopping quickies' and offers savings hacks for festive season
Emily Atkinson17 November 2022 02:15
1668648612

Rishi Sunak pledges to release tax returns within first year as PM

Rishi Sunak has promised that he will within the coming year become the first prime minister since 2016 to publish his tax returns in full.

Mr Sunak initially made the pledge during his unsuccessful Conservative leadership campaign against Liz Truss in the summer.

But he has not yet made the figures public, sparking a warning from Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain that failure to make good on the promise would risk doing even more damage to public trust in the Conservative Party.”

Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:

Rishi Sunak pledges to release tax returns within first year as PM

Prime minister under pressure to make good on promise from leadership campaign

Emily Atkinson17 November 2022 01:30
1668645912

10 areas in UK where house prices are predicted to fall the most

UK house prices are widely predicted to take a tumble in the face of spiralling mortgage rates and rising rental prices, but new research shows the fall is likely to be sharper in some areas more than others.

With a deep, long recession on the horizon, the impact of stalled demand for sky-high mortgage approvals, following the disastrous Liz Truss-Kwasi Kwarteng mini-Budget in September, is beginning to put pressure on buyer demand in the property market.

New figures from house seller advice service PropCast shows demand has fallen sharply in 10 UK counties, which could pave the way for a more dramatic slump in house prices in these regions.

10 areas in UK where house prices are predicted to fall the most

Rutland is reported to have seen the steepest drop in prices across the UK

Emily Atkinson17 November 2022 00:45
1668643200

Jeremy Hunt vows tax hikes and spending cuts needed to 'face economic storm'

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will promise a plan to weather an economic “storm” as he risks a backlash by unveiling a £54 billion package of tax hikes and spending cuts.

He will insist to MPs on Thursday that his autumn statement puts the UK on a “balanced path to stability” as he tackles the “enemy” of inflation, which has soared to a 41-year high.

Mr Hunt will say his “difficult decisions” are necessary to keep mortgage rates low and tackle the rocketing energy and food prices intensifying the cost-of-living crisis.

Jeremy Hunt vows tax hikes and spending cuts needed to ‘face economic storm’

Jeremy Hunt will unveil his autumn statement on Thursday

Emily Atkinson17 November 2022 00:00
1668639603

Watch: Andrew Bailey says that UK economic recovery is dramatically behind US and EU

Andrew Bailey says that UK economic recovery is dramatically behind US and EU
Emily Atkinson16 November 2022 23:00
1668636913

Brexit has added 6% inflation to food prices, says Bank of England official

Brexit has added 6 per cent to food prices in the UK, a Bank of England official has said as inflation hit a 41-year high.

Dr Swati Dhingra also said British workers had taken a 2 per cent real terms cut in their wages due to the UK’s departure from the EU, as members of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) appeared before parliament’s Treasury Committee.

Living standards are under immense pressure around the globe this year due to record inflation, particularly in food and energy prices, but Dr Dhingra said Britain would suffer more as a direct result of having left the EU.

Liam James has more:

Brexit has added 6% inflation to food prices, says Bank of England official

Wages are worth less as direct result of departure from EU, says Monetary Policy Committe member

Emily Atkinson16 November 2022 22:15
1668634203

Tory MPs call on Jeremy Hunt to cut fuel tax in autumn Budget

More than 23 Conservative MPs have signed a letter urging Jeremy Hunt to cut fuel tax in Thursday’s autumn Budget.

Among the MPs calling for the “critical” intervention to be included in the long-awaited fiscal statement, is former home secretary Priti Patel, 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady and former Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis.

Led by former education minister Jonathan Gullis, the letter opens: “My fellow MPs and I want to see fuel duty cut to stimulate growth, but at least frozen at the current level for the lifetime of this parliament.”

Thomas Kingsley reports:

Tory MPs call on Jeremy Hunt to cut fuel tax in autumn Budget

Former frontbenchers called on the chancellor to stop ‘eye-watering’ fuel levels

Emily Atkinson16 November 2022 21:30

