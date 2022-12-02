Sunak fails first electoral test as Labour retain Chester seat

✕ Close Rishi Sunak claims Keir Starmer only listens to his ‘union paymasters’

Labour has won the City of Chester by-election, retaining the seat and delivering a defeat to Rishi Sunak in his first electoral test as prime minister.

Local councillor Samantha Dixon reclaimed the seat for Labour with a 10,974 vote majority, with the contest triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Christian Matheson, after complaints of “serious sexual misconduct” were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.

Labour hailed the result as one that sent a “clear message” to Mr Sunak and his new administration.

In a victory speech after the result was announced, Ms Dixon said: “People in Chester and across our country are really worried.

“Worried about losing their homes because they can’t afford the mortgage repayments or the rent, worried about whether they can put the heating on, worried about whether they can put food on the table for their families.

“This is the cost of 12 years of Conservative government.”

Labour had been widely expected to hold the seat, having won it in 2019 for the third time in a row with a majority of 6,164.