Sunak fails first electoral test as Labour retain Chester seat

Liveupdated1669956310

Rishi Sunak news – live: PM fails first electoral test as Labour retain Chester seat

Labour hails result as one that sends ‘clear message’ to Conservative government

Stuti Mishra
Friday 02 December 2022 04:45
Rishi Sunak claims Keir Starmer only listens to his ‘union paymasters’

Labour has won the City of Chester by-election, retaining the seat and delivering a defeat to Rishi Sunak in his first electoral test as prime minister.

Local councillor Samantha Dixon reclaimed the seat for Labour with a 10,974 vote majority, with the contest triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Christian Matheson, after complaints of “serious sexual misconduct” were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.

Labour hailed the result as one that sent a “clear message” to Mr Sunak and his new administration.

In a victory speech after the result was announced, Ms Dixon said: “People in Chester and across our country are really worried.

“Worried about losing their homes because they can’t afford the mortgage repayments or the rent, worried about whether they can put the heating on, worried about whether they can put food on the table for their families.

“This is the cost of 12 years of Conservative government.”

Labour had been widely expected to hold the seat, having won it in 2019 for the third time in a row with a majority of 6,164.

New Chester MP says voters think it is 'Labour's turn'

The new MP for Chester has said voters sent a strong message that they think “it’s Labour’s turn”.

Samantha Dixon, the former leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, won the seat in Thursday’s by-election, increasing the Labour majority in what was the first electoral test for prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Speaking to media after the result, she said: “I think I have been in receipt of a very strong message from the voters of Chester that they want the Conservative cost-of-living crisis tackled immediately.

“I don’t think they believe that the Conservatives have the answers, I think they think it’s Labour’s turn now.”

She described the City of Chester as a “bellwether constituency” and said the result was “really, really encouraging”.

Stuti Mishra2 December 2022 04:45
Sunak fails first electoral test as Labour retain Chester seat

Labour has won the City of Chester by-election, retaining the seat and delivering a defeat to Rishi Sunak in his first electoral test as prime minister.

Local councillor Samantha Dixon reclaimed the seat for Labour with a 10,974 vote majority, with the contest triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Christian

Matheson, after complaints of “serious sexual misconduct” were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.

Labour hailed the result as one that sent a “clear message” to Mr Sunak and his new administration.

Labour retains Chester seat in blow to Sunak in first electoral test

Local councillor Samantha Dixon re-won the seat for Labour in the early hours of Friday morning.

Stuti Mishra2 December 2022 04:24
Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of all the updates from Westminster on Friday, 2 December. Stay tuned!

Stuti Mishra2 December 2022 03:56

