Nurses, ambulance workers and hospital staff are discussing coordinated industrial action on 20 December, compounding the government’s headache. There will also be strikes by rail and mail workers and civil servants before Christmas.

Ministers believe the trade unions will lose public support, even though the workers, especially the nurses, enjoy more public sympathy than they did during the previous “winter of discontent” in 1978-79. Some Tories even dare to believe the disputes could help them narrow the gap with Labour in the opinion polls – one reflected when real votes were cast in Thursday’s parliamentary by-election in Chester.

In public, Rishi Sunak’s ministers nod to the public sympathy by adopting a more conciliatory tone than they did under Liz Truss and Boris Johnson. Ministers now deign to meet rail union leaders; it should hardly come as a surprise but makes news. However, the government stops short of becoming directly involved in the negotiations, and insists the pay demands are “unaffordable.”