Plan to axe banker bonus cap condemned as ‘obscene’ amid pay cuts and ‘huge risk’ to economy
’Nurses given real-terms pay cuts. City executives given unlimited bonuses,’ TUC chief says
An “obscene” plan to axe the cap on bankers’ bonuses while households face a cost of living crisis has engulfed the new government in controversy, ahead of a mini-Budget next week.
The new chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, was condemned for seeking to let pay rip for top earners in the City of London, while public sector workers are told to show restraint to keep inflation in check.
The proposal to remove the cap, in a bid to boost sluggish growth, is also a “huge risk” by threatening to repeat the blunders that led to the devastating 2008 financial crash, he was warned.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies