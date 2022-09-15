Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to hold a mini-Budget setting out more details of help for households and businesses with their energy bills will be announced next Friday.

The so-called “fiscal event” – promised by Liz Truss as part of her plans to tackle soaring inflation – is set to be delivered by Mr Kwarteng on 23 September.

The mourning period following the Queen’s death has left ministers with little room for the announcement. Holding it next Friday will require a formal one-day extension to the current parliamentary session, set to end on 22 September.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said on Thursday that the forthcoming recess period for party conferences should be cut short to push on with business following Elizabeth II’s death.

He told Times Radio on Thursday it is his “expectation” that the break will be slimmed down – saying he would “certainly expect” a debate on energy bills before conference season kicks off on 25 September with the Labour event.

Mr Kwarteng is expected to confirm Ms Truss’s plan to reverse the 1.25 per cent National Insurance rise, as well as temporarily scrapping green levies on energy bills to help bring down prices.

The chancellor is also set to share more details on the plan to cap annual household energy bills at £2,500 for two years and provide firms with “equivalent” support for six months – including details of how the package will be funded.

But anxious business owners may hear more details before 23 September. A separate announcement on the energy package is also expected in the middle of next week, possibly on Wednesday or Thursday.

Business leaders have expressed concern in recent days about the lack of clarity over the equivalent support for companies, which are also struggling with already-soaring bills.

Downing Street has promised that more details about the business support scheme will come next week, alongside a pledge to backdate energy costs for firms if there is a delay to getting the complex new scheme off the ground.

It follows a report in the Financial Times that some business chiefs were told the scheme may not be up and running until November.

Meanwhile, the new chancellor has sparked outrage after it emerged that he is considering ditching the cap on bankers’ bonuses introduced after the financial crash of 2008.

The Treasury says no decisions have been taken, believes Mr Kwarteng is said to believe the rules make it harder to attract top staff to the City of London.

Unite leader Sharon Graham said workers would be “appalled and angry”, while the TUC said the move would come as real-term pay cuts are imposed on public sector workers and “millions are struggling to keep their heads above water”.

Andrew Sentance, a former member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, questioned the move when the government wants “pay restraint in the public sector” adding that “the timing would be very bad if they did it now”.

It comes as No 10 said it is actively looking to curb the time MPs will spend away from the Commons over the coming weeks. The PM’s official spokesman said: “We are looking at changing the recess dates.”

Ministers may ask MPs to sit a day longer than planned before breaking for recess, as Mr Kwarteng prepares to set out his mini-Budget.

As well as sitting for a day longer than planned on 23 September, MPs could be asked to return more swiftly after the party conferences.

MPs are currently scheduled to return on 17 October, but with the Tory conference finishing on October 5 and the SNP’s on October 10, there is scope for them to hurry back sooner.