Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.

King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry.

A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the heart of the capital, watched by tens of thousands who lined the route and fell silent as the cortege passed.

Princes William and Harry joined their father, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward walking behind the gun carriage, which was draped with a royal standard adorned with the imperial state crown.

A brief service for the reception of the coffin was held, with an opening prayer from the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex were briefly reunited for the ceremony.

People have been warned they may have to queue for up to three days to get into the hall, and are having security checks before being allowed in.