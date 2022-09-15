Queen funeral - latest: Public pay last respects at Westminster Hall lying-in-state
King Charles and his sons march behind gun carriage in solemn procession from Buckingham Palace watched by crowds of thousands
Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.
King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry.
A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the heart of the capital, watched by tens of thousands who lined the route and fell silent as the cortege passed.
Princes William and Harry joined their father, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward walking behind the gun carriage, which was draped with a royal standard adorned with the imperial state crown.
A brief service for the reception of the coffin was held, with an opening prayer from the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.
The new Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex were briefly reunited for the ceremony.
People have been warned they may have to queue for up to three days to get into the hall, and are having security checks before being allowed in.
‘Ordinary Australian’ who once won Queen’s praise receives funeral invite
One of the ten “ordinary Australians” who received an exclusive invite from Buckingham Palace to the Queen’s funeral has described her shock at being included in such an event.
The last time Val Dempsey spoke with the Queen it had been via a Zoom call at the home of Australia’s governor-general in May.
It was an experience the Canberra resident described as “extraordinary”, remembering Her Majesty’s “cheeky” sense of humour and genuine interest in her story.
Here’s how she remembered her interaction with the late Queen:
Grief following Queen’s death ‘translates across the pond’
News of the Queen’s death and the subsequent outpouring of grief and respect for the monarch “translates even across the pond,” a US broadcaster has said.
Hal Eisner, reporter for KTTV, said “a great deal of time” had been given by US networks to the historic news, adding it had been treated with the “appropriate amount of solemnity and feeling”.\
He said the “tremendous interest” in the unfolding events by the American people and around the world came because the news involved “somebody we’ve known our whole lives”.
Read more:
Video: Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state
One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall suddenly collapsed shortly after midnight, according to videos from the live footage.
The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.
Meghan cancels US women’s honour event
The Duchess of Sussex is to be honoured as part of a celebratory US women’s event, but will not attend it out of respect for the late Queen.
Meghan was selected alongside other high-profile women, including Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Malala, as part of US outlet Variety’s Power of Women event.
The announcement on Thursday comes as Meghan remains in the UK with her husband the Duke of Sussex ahead of the late monarch’s state funeral on Monday.
Read more:
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
The Queen’s coffin remains lying in state at Westminster Hall in London for members of the public to pay their respects.
Here is a day-by-day account of what will happen next, leading up to and including the Queen’s funeral on 19 September.
Harry and Meghan praised for holding hands after Queen’s service
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands while exiting a Westminster Hall service for Queen Elizabeth II, a public display that stood out among other stoic members of the royal family, writes Chelsea Ritschel.
On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family at the ceremonial event honouring the Queen, during which the Archbishop of Canterbury led a short service.
Following the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, led the departure, with Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands while exiting the chapel behind the duke’s brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate.
Read more:
Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state
One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall suddenly collapsed, according to the footage taken from a live broadcast.
The video of the collapse was posted to social media at around 1am this morning and quickly went viral.
The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.
Soldiers in ceremonial uniform are maintaining a constant, 24-hour vigil around the Queen’s coffin while she is lying in state.
Read more:
Voices: No wonder the Queen amassed a fan base that will queue all night
The absolute state of it. Quite literally. The absolute absolute state of it. Lying in Westminster Hall is stateliness in this country’s most absolute form. The high stone walls, the oak beamed ceilngs. The bearskins, the beefeaters and bobbies, heads bowed in tight solemn formation around the catafalque, the candles, the orb, the mace and the imperial state crown.
The state and stateliness are one and the same. It was not so long ago that human beings genuinely believed power to be drawn from appearance, from Majesty. The awesome power of the state and the state of a child’s bedroom are all on the same spectrum.
Tom Peck has more:
Voices: Pomp, pageantry and long waits: The weirdness of witnessing history
On Saturday morning – perhaps because I drew a short straw – I had to go and witness history. I was the Independent reporter dispatched to St James’s Palace to hear the proclamation of Charles III.
For three or four hours, we stood – thousands of us – in Friary Court waiting for a man titled the “Garter King of Arms” (or Dave to his friends) to walk out onto the balcony and confirm the new King was indeed the new King. When he did so, heralded by the sounding of state trumpeters, it was all done in 10 minutes, no more.
He read out his proclamation, called for three cheers from the bearskin-hatted guard below, and then he was pretty much gone. “Was that it?” I heard a child asking, and I confess I wondered the same.
Colin Drury has more:
Archbishop of York greets people queuing
The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, spoke to people in the queue for Westminster Hall:
Archbishop of York greets people queuing to see Queen lying-in-state
