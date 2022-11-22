Europe’s biggest battery switches on in UK to combat energy shortages
196MWh facility is ‘significant milestone’ for transition to renewable energy sources
Europe’s largest battery facility has opened in East Yorkshire, offering backup power from renewable energy sources to up to 300,000 homes.
The Pillswood battery energy storage system in Cottingham went online on Monday, a month ahead of schedule due to concerns about electricity shortages for UK households this winter.
The system, operated by Harmony Energy, uses Tesla’s AI software to configure the supply of energy to the demands of the grid.
