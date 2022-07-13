BBC axes material from ‘troubling’ anti-abortion organisation on learning platform Bitesize
Expert says anti-abortion organisation opposed inclusive sex education curriculums and is linked to homophobic campaigns
The BBC has removed material on its learning platform Bitesize after it emerged the publicly funded broadcaster included the opinions of a “troubling” anti-abortion organisation.
Medical professionals hit out at the BBC for including a list of arguments against abortion in its religious studies revision guide as well as featuring quotes from The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), an organisation which is calling for abortion to be banned in the UK.
SPUC has also been known for pushing misinformation about foetuses feeling pain and championing so-called “abortion reversal”.
