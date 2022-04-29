The end of the BBC’s licence fee has moved a step closer after the government outlined plans to overhaul the broadcaster’s funding model.

A white paper laid out by Nadine Dorries said there were “clear challenges on the horizon to the sustainability of the licence fee” as viewing habits change.

It came as the culture secretary claimed the corporation’s was “completely outdated” and promised decisions on its future “well ahead” of the BBC charter renewal in 2027.