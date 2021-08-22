Ten times more betting shops in deprived areas of UK than in affluent parts, study shows
Glasgow, Liverpool, Middlesbrough and parts of London have highest number of sites per capita, writes Sam Hancock
There are more than 10 times the number of betting shops in Britain’s disadvantaged regions than in the nation’s wealthier areas, according to new research.
The study – conducted by the University of Bristol and backed by the Standard Life Foundation – found that while 21 per cent of gambling premises are situated in areas in the country’s bottom tenth in terms of wealth, just 2 per cent are located in places classed as affluent.
Glasgow, Liverpool, Middlesbrough and parts of London had the highest number of betting shops per capita, the study found.
