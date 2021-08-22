There are more than 10 times the number of betting shops in Britain’s disadvantaged regions than in the nation’s wealthier areas, according to new research.

The study – conducted by the University of Bristol and backed by the Standard Life Foundation – found that while 21 per cent of gambling premises are situated in areas in the country’s bottom tenth in terms of wealth, just 2 per cent are located in places classed as affluent.

Glasgow, Liverpool, Middlesbrough and parts of London had the highest number of betting shops per capita, the study found.