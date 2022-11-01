Bird flu: Poultry ordered to be kept indoors across England
Farmers and the government are battling Britain’s worst ever outbreak of the disease
All poultry must now be kept indoors across England, the government has ordered as it steps up measures to tackle the UK’s worst ever outbreak of bird flu.
The mandatory requirement means all bird-keepers face legal action if they fail to move their flocks inside and introduce stringent biosecurity measures by Monday 7 November.
More than 200 cases of the disease, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, have struck premises across the country and resulted in the culling of at least three million birds. Some 70 cases have been identified since the beginning of October
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies