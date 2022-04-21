Boox: Reusable delivery boxes launch in UK as customers ‘will not stand wasteful packaging any more’
In 2020, the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs reported that UK parcels were producing 5.5 million tonnes of paper and cardboard waste.
A Californian company is bringing its reusable delivery boxes to the UK after opening a £1m HQ in Grimsby.
Boox, which makes reusable delivery boxes for brands like REN Clean Skincare, Lululemon, Boyish Jeans, and Ouai, has announced a 20,000 square foot facility in the Lincolnshire town.
The company says more and more brands are seeking to improve their sustainability and reduce wasteful packaging for consumers. In 2020, the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs reported that UK parcels were producing 5.5 million tonnes of paper and cardboard waste.
