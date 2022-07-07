1922 Committee steps back from immediate rule change to force out Boris Johnson

The powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers have pulled back from a threat to change party rules to allow another confidence vote in Boris Johnson.

The group decided it would be unfair to ditch the 12-month grace period currently enjoyed by the prime minister before committee elections can take place on Monday.

A source on the committee said the group does not expect Mr Johnson to remain in power until Monday, as a group of cabinet ministers headed to No 10 on Wednesday night to tell the PM it is time to go.