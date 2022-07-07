Jump to content
1922 Committee steps back from immediate rule change to force out Boris Johnson

Group of top backbenchers decided it would be unfair to change before elections on Monday

Adam Forrest
Wednesday 06 July 2022 21:17
Comments
Johnson informed of delegation of Cabinet colleagues waiting at No 10 to tell him to resign

The powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers have pulled back from a threat to change party rules to allow another confidence vote in Boris Johnson.

The group decided it would be unfair to ditch the 12-month grace period currently enjoyed by the prime minister before committee elections can take place on Monday.

A source on the committee said the group does not expect Mr Johnson to remain in power until Monday, as a group of cabinet ministers headed to No 10 on Wednesday night to tell the PM it is time to go.

