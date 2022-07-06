Liveupdated1657078360

Boris Johnson – live: Zahawi new chancellor after Sunak and Javid resignations spark chaos

PM’s premiership in peril as he scrambles to replace key ministers

Liam James,Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 06 July 2022 04:32
Comments
Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign over Pincher scandal

Boris Johnson has appointed education secretary Nadhim Zahawi his new chancellor after both Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resigned from the cabinet over the PM’s handling of misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher.

Their departures – along with that of Tory vice-chair Bim Afolami – have thrown Mr Johnson’s premiership into question and come amid mounting Tory fury at the prime minister, after No 10 admitted he was aware when promoting Mr Pincher to a role in charge of MPs’ welfare that a misconduct complaint had been upheld against him.

Downing Street denied accusations from former Foreign Office permanent secretary Lord McDonald that it was “not telling the truth” when asked previously about the matter, instead insisting that Mr Johnson did not originally “recall” being told about the complaint against Mr Pincher.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening, Mr Johnson expressed his “regret” and apologised for the “mistake” of promoting Mr Pincher, acknowledging that he should have sacked him when told about the claims, adding: “In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do.”

All the major resignations under Boris Johnson’s rule

Boris Johnson’s premiership has given way to some of the most explosive resignations in recent political history - with the jumping ship of his own brother, and Tuesday’s bumper departure of Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak among the most devastating.

And Tuesday’s list of resignations did not end there, with the likes of Javid’s parliamentary private secretary Saqib Bhatti MP and trade envoy to Morocco Andrew Murrison joining its ever-growing ranks.

With his premiership hanging in the balance, we take a look back at all the major resignations under Boris Johnson’s fraught rule:

All the major resignations under Boris Johnson’s rule as Sunak and Javid quit

The prime minister is facing the biggest leadership crisis of his premiership

Stuti Mishra6 July 2022 04:31
Thatcher minister says Boris Johnson was ‘never fit’ to be PM

Sir Malcolm Rifkind, a prominent minister in Margaret Thatcher and John Major’s governments, said Boris Johnson was “always unfit to be prime minister”.

In a Newsnight interview the former foreign secretary said Mr Johnson was now disliked across the country.

He said: “The antipathy to Boris Johnson in Scotland is matched in England and Wales as well. This is no longer a north-south divide or England-Scotland divide, pretty much the whole country thinks he’s a loser, should not be prime minister, does not have the integrity or honesty to command.”

Introducing Newsnight, presenter Kirsty Wark told viewers the producers could not find anyone willing to defend Mr Johnson on Tuesday’s programme.

Liam James6 July 2022 04:00
70% say Boris Johnson should go

Seven in 10 British adults say Boris Johnson should resign, according to a snap YouGov poll of more than 3,000 people.

YouGov said that is an 11-point rise on the number of people in favour of the prime minister’s resignation when last asked on 9 June, days after he survuved a vote of confidence by Tory MPs.

But just 21 per cent of people polled said they thought Mr Johnson will resign.

Meanwhile nearly six in 10 (56 per cent) people said they thought Rishi Sunak was right to resign as chancellor.

Liam James6 July 2022 03:00
Watch: Why did Sunak and Javid resign?

The team at Independent TV have prepared the following video to explain the background to tonight’s most seismic resignations:

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign over Pincher scandal
Liam James6 July 2022 02:00
Boris Johnson forced into crisis reshuffle as Zahawi replaces Sunak as chancellor

Boris Johnson was forced into a chaotic reshuffle on Tuesday night after potential leadership rivals Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary (Adam Forrest writes).

The prime minister faces the biggest leadership crisis of his premiership after his handling of the row over scandal-hit ex-deputy chief whip Chris Pincher also sparked a flurry of resignations by envoys and parliamentary aides.

In scathing remarks, Mr Javid said voters believed the government was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”, while Mr Sunak said Britain deserved an administration that is run “properly, competently and seriously”.

Nadhim Zahawi was promoted to be the new chancellor, with universities minister Michelle Donelan stepping up to take his place as education secretary. Steve Barclay, the PM’s chief of staff, was given the role of health secretary.

According to reports, Mr Johnson had wanted Liz Truss as chancellor but Mr Zahawi forced his hand by threatening to join the rebellion and quit if he was not given the job at No 11.

Boris Johnson forced into crisis reshuffle as Zahawi replaces Sunak

PM’s ‘appalling’ handling of Chris Pincher scandal sparks exit of two top cabinet ministers and flurry of aides and envoys

Liam James6 July 2022 01:00
Watch: Nadine Dorries filmed rushing into Downing Street after double resignation

Noted Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries rushed to the prime minister’s side this evening after the resignation of two of his key ministers.

Sky News captured this footage:

Nadine Dorries filmed rushing into Downing Street after double resignation
Liam James6 July 2022 00:00
Shadow chancellor says Zahawi ‘propping up failing’ Boris Johnson

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has accused the new chancellor of acting in his own interest.

The Labour MP tweeted after the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi to head the Treasury that the cabinet was propping up a “failing prime minister”.

Liam James5 July 2022 23:30
Another resignation for Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has lost another minister on a night of resignations.

Alex Chalk, solicitor general for England and Wales, told the prime minister he was leaving his role due to the cumulative impact of a series of scandals.

The Cheltenham MP said it was “with great sadness” he was quitting the post but he could not “defend the indefensible”.

Liam James5 July 2022 23:13
Zahawi forced Boris Johnson to make him chancellor – report

Nadhim Zahawi secured his new role as chancellor by threatening to join the rebellion against Boris Johnson, according to a report.

The Express cites government sources as saying the prime minister wanted Liz Truss to be his new chancellor but Mr Zahawi forced his hand by threatening to resign as education secretary if not promoted.

Mr Zahawi was reportedly planning to leave overnight before he was called in by the prime minister to be asked why he had not declared his loyalty. Ms Truss had already publicly stated she would back Mr Johnson.

Liam James5 July 2022 22:58
Tory MP tweets disappointment with new education secretary

What might have seemed one of the less controversial moves this evening – the appointment of Michelle Donelan as education secretary – has not gone down well in all quarters.

Responding directly to the official Downing Street Twitter account’s announcement of the replacement for new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi at the top of the Department for Education, Tory MP Lucy Allan wrote: “Seriously”.

The member for Telford was a fan of Mr Zahawi, calling him “a brilliant and inspirational education secretary”.

(Twitter)
Liam James5 July 2022 22:54

