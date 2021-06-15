It’s the hope that kills you. Scottish football fans know a few things about crushing disappointment – forced to relive that painfully-familiar feeling of great expectations and utter deflation after their 2-0 defeat to the Czechs at the Euros. There is crushing, painfully-familiar disappointment for the hospitality industry, after Boris Johnson once again delayed lockdown easing. Meanwhile, the PM is all set to build up nation’s hopes about a trade deal with Australia. Let’s hope crushing disappointment isn’t in store for British farmers.

Inside the bubble

Senior political commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for today: