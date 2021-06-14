Priti Patel says fans have right to boo England team for ‘gesture politics’ of taking the knee

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 14 June 2021 11:59
(Independent)

Footballs fans have a right to boo and jeer England fans for “taking the knee”, the Home Secretary has said.

Priti Patel said the anti-racism protest associated with the Black Lives Matter movement amounted to “gesture politics”.

More follow...

