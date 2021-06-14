NewsUKUK PoliticsPriti Patel says fans have right to boo England team for ‘gesture politics’ of taking the kneeJon StonePolicy Correspondent@joncstoneMonday 14 June 2021 11:59 comments Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ (Independent)Footballs fans have a right to boo and jeer England fans for “taking the knee”, the Home Secretary has said.Priti Patel said the anti-racism protest associated with the Black Lives Matter movement amounted to “gesture politics”.More follow...More aboutPriti PatelEnglandBlack Lives Matter Join our new commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesView comments ✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in
