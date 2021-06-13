England fans boo taking of the knee before first Euro 2020 game against Croatia

Some England fans booed the players' anti-racism gesture of taking a knee before their opening Euro 2020match with Croatia at Wembley.

The taking of the knee was booed at both of England's warm-up games at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium over the past two weeks, leading Gareth Southgate to speak out in defence of his players and even write an open letter to fans calling for the country to come together.

Ahead of the start of Euro 2020, Southgate reasserted England's intention to take the knee throughout the tournament, and on Saturday the Football Association called for fans to support the team's stance.

However some of the 22,500 supporters at Wembley did boo before they were drowned out by cheers and applause.