England vs Croatia LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates from Wembley as the Three Lions start their Euro 2020 campaign
England start their Euro 2020 journey with their Group D opener against Croatia today, a rematch of the last meaningful game Gareth Southgate’s side played at a major finals - when they suffered defeat in the World Cup semi-final three years ago.
This time around the expectancy is on the Three Lions to be a more creative, expansive attacking outfit, given the likes of Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish have joined the squad. Southgate must pick and choose which are his most in-form options to get the victory which is required, as England look to make a positive start at the Championships.
With Scotland and Czech Republic still to come, it won’t be an easy passage through to the knock-out rounds for either of these sides if they slip up in the first game and leave themselves work to do.
Croatia come into Euro 2020 having picked up just two victories from their last nine games as Zlatko Dalic struggles to find the right balance in the team, but with the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric at the heart of the team, they will provide stern opposition all the same.
A win for either team will set them up as favourites to top the group - though whether that actually turns out to be desirable will become apparent only in a couple of weeks, as it could pit Group D’s finest against the likes of Portugal, France or Germany.
Follow all the updates from England vs Croatia live here:
Euro 2020: England vs Croatia
Jordan Pickford says he is relishing the battle to keep hold of the No1 jersey.
“Well, since my debut, really, it’s always been competitive and that’s what you want,” Pickford said. “You don’t want to be having an easy ride because, I don’t know, I just feel like if it’s an easy ride then you get complacent sometimes.
“Whereas you’ve got Popey [Nick Pope] – unfortunately he’s injured this camp and he’s been brilliant. Deano has come in the last few camps and Sam made his debut and his performance against Romania was brilliant. He made a match-winning save.
“So having that competition strives us all to be better as goalkeepers and the standards out there on the training pitch it’s unbelievable, really.”
Euro 2020: Eriksen ‘stable’
Here is the latest on Christian Eriksen, who thankfully seems to be doing well after collapsing during Denmark’s game against Finland yesterday.
“This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates,” the Danish FA said. “We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from both fans, players, the royal families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.”
Danish FA issues update with Christian Eriksen ‘stable’ in hospital
‘We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings’
Euro 2020: England vs Croatia
Here’s my take on England expectations, which seem to have found a sweet spot between the crushing expectation of the golden generation years and the slght farce of the Hodgson era:
Read the full story:
England stumble upon sweet spot of promise without expectation before Euro 2020
The squad’s youthful optimism does not carry the heaving weight of the Lampard-Gerrard era, nor the sense of farce that seemed to come with the Hodgson-Hart years
England team news
The early team news is all pointing towards this line-up for England today:
Pickford; Walker, Mings, Stones, Trippier; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane.
It looks like a 4-2-3-1 with Kieran Trippier at left-back and that is certainly the biggest surprise. Some reports suggesting he is in there for taking set-pieces. A big call to leave both Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell out of the side. Raheem Sterling is set to get the nod as one of Gareth Southgate’s trusted men, so Jack Grealish may have to make his impact from the bench.
England vs Croatia
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as England start their Euro 2020 journey with their Group D opener against Croatia today, a rematch of the last meaningful game Gareth Southgate’s side played at a major finals - when they suffered defeat in the World Cup semi-final three years ago.
This time around the expectancy is on the Three Lions to be a more creative, expansive attacking outfit, given the likes of Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish have joined the squad. Southgate must pick and choose which are his most in-form options to get the victory which is required, as England look to make a positive start at the Championships.
With Scotland and Czech Republic still to come, it won’t be an easy passage through to the knock-out rounds for either of these sides if they slip up in the first game and leave themselves work to do.
Croatia come into Euro 2020 having picked up just two victories from their last nine games as Zlatko Dalic struggles to find the right balance in the team, but with the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric at the heart of the team, they will provide stern opposition all the same.
A win for either team will set them up as favourites to top the group - though whether that actually turns out to be desirable will become apparent only in a couple of weeks, as it could pit Group D’s finest against the likes of Portugal, France or Germany.
Follow all the updates from England vs Croatia live here.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies