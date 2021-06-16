Due diligence: dull, but necessary. Former BBC chiefs are well aware they could have spared the corporation decades of grief with proper checks on Martin Bashir. Lord Hall conceded that Beeb bosses failed to scrutinise his spin properly – admitting that he should have been sacked after the Diana interview. Britain’s farmers, food bodies and opposition MPs are keen to properly scrutinise the spin around Boris Johnson’s free trade deal with Australia. They fear decades of grief lie ahead if they don’t check the fine print of the agreement now.

Inside the bubble

Political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: