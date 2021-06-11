A glamorous 78-year-old American star is stealing the headlines during his stay in England. That’s right, Harrison Ford is in Northumberland – charming the locals in restaurants and coffee shops as prepares to shoot the fifth Indiana Jones film. The other glamorous 78-year-old American will be doing his very best to charm all kinds of people today. After bowling along the boulevard of Carbis Bay with Boris Johnson, Joe Biden will meet with the other G7 leaders. He seems to have the British PM safely on side already. Johnson claimed he is “not going to disagree” with anything the US president has to say.

Inside the bubble

Political editor Andrew Woodcock on what to look out for today: