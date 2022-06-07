Boris Johnson is not “currently” planning a reshuffle of his cabinet in the wake of Monday’s bruising vote of no confidence, Downing Street has said.

And the prime minister’s spokesperson said that Mr Johnson retained his confidence in culture secretary Nadine Dorries after she raised eyebrows with a ferocious Twitter attack on Jeremy Hunt in which she accused the former health secretary of presiding over “inadequate” preparations for a pandemic.

There is speculation in Westminster that Mr Johnson will shake up his top team of ministers in response to the 211-148 ballot which saw more than two-fifths of Tory MPs vote to remove him as leader.