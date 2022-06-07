✕ Close Boris Johnson says no-confidence vote win ‘decisive’ despite mass Tory rebellion

Boris Johnson is set to meet his cabinet today as he aims to “move on” from the bruising vote of confidence amid mass Tory rebellion against him.

The prime minister insisted he secured a “decisive” victory even as 148 of his own MPs voted to oust him.

Having secured the support of 211 parliamentarians, Mr Johnson told broadcasters he had a “far bigger mandate” than he did when voted in as leader in 2019, adding he was “happy with that”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the British public was “fed up” with a prime minister that promised big and failed to deliver and who had “presided over a culture of lies and law-breaking in parliament”.

Despite the victory on Monday night, Mr Johnson faces an uncertain political future. A steady stream of Tory MPs have called publicly for him to stand down in the wake of Sue Gray’s report into breaches of the Covid-19 regulations in No 10 and Whitehall.