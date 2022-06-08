Boris Johnson has been warned against a show-of-strength confrontation with Brussels as he seeks to shore up support among Tory MPs following his near defeat in Monday’s confidence vote.

The prime minister has done little publicly to reassure centrist critics since 40 per cent of the parliamentary party demanded his removal, instead vowing to “bash on” with plans for tax cuts, a Thatcherite right-to-buy policy, and legislation to override the Northern Ireland protocol.

One former minister told The Independent he expected a lurch to the right as Johnson offers red meat to MPs who are demanding tax cuts and a tough line on Brexit as the price of their support.