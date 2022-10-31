Boris Johnson ‘planning to attend Cop27’ as criticism of Rishi Sunak climate summit snub grows
Prime Minister’s lack of attendance has been branded a ‘lack of leadership’ ahead of a gathering of world figures for the climate summit
Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to attend Cop27, as criticism of Rishi Sunak’s snub of the key climate event grows.
Downing Street confirmed this week the new Prime Minister will not be in Egypt for the summit, as he was prioritising the autumn budget instead.
That decision has been widely denounced, with claims it shows a ‘lack of leadership’ on such a significant global issue.
