✕ Close Thousands take to streets of London to protest childcare reform

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

An urgent investigation has been demanded after reports emerged that Liz Truss’s mobile phone was hacked by agents presumed to be working for Russia’s Vladimir Putin during the Tory leadership race.

Opposition parties seek to know whether the then foreign secretary’s phone was breached by Russian spies this summer and, if so, why the matter was kept from the public.

In his position at the time as outgoing prime minister, Boris Johnson is alleged to have been informed of the hack immediately and agreed with his cabinet secretary Simon Case on a “total news blackout”.

The hackers are claimed to have gained access to sensitive information, including discussions with foreign officials about the war in Ukraine and details about arms shipments.

Meanwhile, the Resolution Foundation has warned that many public services would be stripped back to levels seen in the 2010s era of austerity if Rishi Sunak freezes public service spending.

Ahead of their autumn budget, the prime minister and chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering up to £50 billion of spending cuts and tax hikes.