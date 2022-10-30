Rishi Sunak news – live: Liz Truss phone hack sparks calls for urgent investigation
Boris Johnson allegedly agreed to conceal the breach with a ‘total news blackout’
An urgent investigation has been demanded after reports emerged that Liz Truss’s mobile phone was hacked by agents presumed to be working for Russia’s Vladimir Putin during the Tory leadership race.
Opposition parties seek to know whether the then foreign secretary’s phone was breached by Russian spies this summer and, if so, why the matter was kept from the public.
In his position at the time as outgoing prime minister, Boris Johnson is alleged to have been informed of the hack immediately and agreed with his cabinet secretary Simon Case on a “total news blackout”.
The hackers are claimed to have gained access to sensitive information, including discussions with foreign officials about the war in Ukraine and details about arms shipments.
Meanwhile, the Resolution Foundation has warned that many public services would be stripped back to levels seen in the 2010s era of austerity if Rishi Sunak freezes public service spending.
Ahead of their autumn budget, the prime minister and chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering up to £50 billion of spending cuts and tax hikes.
Anger as MP who suggested cutting abortion time limit is made minister for women
An MP who suggested cutting the 24-week abortion time limit and opposed “buffer zones” outside clinics is the new minister for women, sparking fierce criticism.
Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “deeply troubling” decision in appointing Maria Caulfield – a former officer of the all-party parliamentary pro-life group – to the post.
The Lewes MP has previously come under fire for arguing babies born at as little as 18 weeks “grow up to live long, healthy lives like the rest of us”, a claim dismissed as “simply untrue”.
Maria Caulfield also voted against legalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland and was officer of pro-life group
General election now: Calls for vote grow as Sunak warned of threat from ‘bitter’ Tory MPs
Clamour for a general election is growing among voters, as Rishi Sunak’s allies warned “bitter” Tory MPs opposed to his leadership against any moves which could bring down the government.
Public pressure for an immediate election continues to build, with MPs’ inboxes flooded with pleas for a snap vote and the TUC and People’s Assembly set to stage major rallies next week, Adam Forrest reports.
More than 460,000 people have signed a petition set up by The Independent arguing it is time for voters to decide who should govern the country as part of our Election Now campaign.
Experts say Tory rebellions could force snap vote, as voters share anger at PM’s ‘coronation’
Rishi Sunak facing crunch vote on release of Suella Braverman documents
Rishi Sunak is facing a crunch vote on the release of documents related to his controversial decision to appoint Suella Braverman as home secretary, as the prime minister comes under growing pressure.
Labour has vowed to table a “humble address” that could force the government to share the security and risk assessments regarding Ms Braverman’s admitted security lapse.
Sir Keir Starmer’s party has demanded that Mr Sunak clarifies what he knew about Ms Braverman sharing documents from her own email account, and whether she may have leaked market-sensitive data.
Adam Forrest reports:
Labour will attempt to force the government to hand over security and risk assessments
Liz Truss’s phone ‘hacked by Putin spies who obtained top secret information’
Liz Truss’s mobile phone was hacked by agents presumed to be working for Russia’s Vladimir Putin during the Tory leadership race, according to reports.
Opposition parties have demanded an urgent investigation into whether the then foreign secretary’s phone was breached by Russian spies this summer and, if so, why the matter was kept from the public.
Messages between Ms Truss and her future chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, in which the pair were critical of Mr Johnson, were among a year’s worth of message which were compromised, leading to a potential risk of blackmail, it is claimed.
Read more by Angy Gregory here:
Calls for investigation into ‘extremely serious’ claims and allegations Boris Johnson kept them from public
