J

ust we you thought you were out, they pull you back in. The cast of Friends have talked about their “awkward” and “emotional” reunion for the big comeback special. “How are we going to get through this … without crying our faces off?” asked Jennifer Anniston. Boris Johnson has been reunited with the awkward and emotional issues of Brexit and Covid. The PM would dearly love to move on to other things, but he keeps getting pulled back into the same old dramas – threats from unionists in Northern Ireland and local flare-ups of virus variants.

Inside the bubble

Policy correspondent Jon Stone on what to look out for today: