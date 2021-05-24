Inside Politics: Dominic Cummings ready to ‘napalm’ No 10, say allies
Boris Johnson’s former top adviser claims the government wanted to let the virus rip, writes Adam Forrest
he Italians who won Eurovision have issued an outraged denial after video footage showed the band’s singer hovering a nostril over a table in the green room. “Please, guys – don’t say that,” the band said on drug claims. “We’re really shocked about what people are saying.” Boris Johnson’s government is outraged denial mode – ministers are really shocked about what Dominic Cummings is saying. The renegade’s allies say he’s ready to “napalm” No 10 this week with his claims on herd immunity and high-level incompetence. But does Cummings have anything really shocking to tell MPs?
Inside the bubble
Policy correspondent Jon Stone on what to look out for today:
