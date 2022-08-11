Jump to content
Nadine Dorries waging ‘terrorist campaign’ against Partygate inquiry, says Tory MP on committee

Sir Bernard Jenkin lashes out at ‘publicity campaign designed to discredit the committee’

Adam Forrest
Tuesday 09 August 2022 19:00
Comments
Culture secretary Nadine Dorries has been accused of being part of a “terrorist campaign” to discredit the inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament on Partygate.

Senior Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin – who sits on the committee set to probe the PM this autumn – lashed out when asked about Ms Dorries claims of a “witch hunt”.

Asked about the PM’s allies’ repeated attacks on the inquiry, Sir Bernard told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “If anybody is unhappy with that they should write to the committee with their arguments and we will be compelled to consider to them.”

