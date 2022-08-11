Culture secretary Nadine Dorries has been accused of being part of a “terrorist campaign” to discredit the inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament on Partygate.

Senior Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin – who sits on the committee set to probe the PM this autumn – lashed out when asked about Ms Dorries claims of a “witch hunt”.

Asked about the PM’s allies’ repeated attacks on the inquiry, Sir Bernard told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “If anybody is unhappy with that they should write to the committee with their arguments and we will be compelled to consider to them.”