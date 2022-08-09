Liz Truss news – live: Raab warns foreign secretary’s tax cut plans are ‘electoral suicide note’
Johnson rejects calls to introduce emergency cost-of-living budget
Gordon Brown says Liz Truss’ proposed tax cuts ‘don’t help people who need the help’
If Liz Truss pushes ahead with her proposed tax cuts it will be an “electoral suicide note” for the Tory party, the deputy prime minister has warned.
Dominic Raab, a supporter of former chancellor Rishi Sunak, said it was wrong for Ms Truss to propose tax cuts and not lay out plans to protect people from the cost of living crisis.
“If we go to the country with an emergency budget in September that fails to measure up to the task in hand, voters will not forgive us as they see their living standards eroded and the financial security they cherish disappear before their eyes,” Mr Raab said, writing for The Times.
“Such a failure will read unmistakenly to the public like an electoral suicide note and, as sure as night follows day, see our great party cast into the impotent oblivion of opposition.”
Earlier, Boris Johnson rejected calls to introduce an emergency cost-of-living budget, reinstate regular Cobra meetings and recall parliament amid mounting pleas for urgent intervention.
Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said such matters would instead be up to “a future prime minister to decide”.
Liz Truss repeats vow to introduce police targets to cut ‘key crimes’ by 20% despite warnings
Liz Truss has reiterated her vow to set police targets to “cut key crimes by 20 per cent”, despite mounting warnings over the potential consequences.
During a visit to a youth centre on Monday alongside former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, the current leadership frontrunner outlined her crime policies.
They include plans to order police to reduce serious crimes by 20 per cent below 2019 levels, by the end of the current parliament in 2024.
Boris Johnson urged to end ‘summer of drift’ with Sunak and Truss
Boris Johnson is facing growing calls to end a “summer of drift” and take action on the cost of living crisis, as he was accused of failing hard-up Britons by refusing to offer fresh help or even hold emergency meetings.
Labour said the government’s failure to act on spiralling inflation showed it had “lost control” of the economy after No 10 dismissed former prime minister Gordon Brown’s call for the recall of parliament and an emergency Budget.
The head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) backed Mr Brown’s call for immediate intervention, urging Mr Johnson to meet Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to discuss potential help on soaring energy bills.
Ed Davey calls for next PM to scrap October’s energy bill price cap increase
The expected energy price cap increase in October should be scrapped by the next prime minister and the cost covered with a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, the Liberal Democrat leader has said.
Sir Ed Davey said neither of the Tory leadership hopefuls - Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak - had grasped the enormity of the challenge that people are facing this autumn, as the cost of living crisis is set to get worse for millions of UK households.
Experts have predicted that the energy price cap could rise to £3,358 annually from October, and could hit £3,615 from January. In October 2021 the average energy bill was £1,400 a year.
Raab calls Truss' tax cut plans 'electoral suicide'
