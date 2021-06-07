Those angry boys and girls at Anonymous are back! The hacktivists have issued a threat to Elon Musk to “expect them” – accusing the “narcissistic rich dude” of liquidating dreams with his tweets about cryptocurrencies. Some angry Tory backbenchers fear the narcissist at No 10 is preparing to liquidate their dreams of the end of lockdown this month. A different set of angry Tory backbenchers have warned Boris Johnson to “expect them” in the Commons today, as they prepare to launch a rebel amendment to reverse the government’s aid cuts.

Inside the bubble

Deputy political editor Rob Merrick on what to look out for today: