Inside Politics: G7 vaccine decisions ‘matter of life and death’
Boris Johnson and his fellow leaders have been urged to back an intellectual property waiver on vaccines as well as offering more doses, writes Adam Forrest
You have to feel sorry for Emmanuel Macron. You finally get a chance to get up close and personal with the voters – and they thwack you right across the face. The man who slapped Macron on Tuesday was heard to shout: “Down with Macronia!” Let’s hope the French president gets a better reception in the land of Johnsonia when he hops over the Channel to Cornwall this week. Macron, Johnson and the other G7 have been whacked in the face with a short, sharp warning: do more than provide surplus vaccine doses, or people will die.
Inside the bubble
Political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today:
