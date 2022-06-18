Boris Johnson’s former ethics adviser – ‘I quit because of PM’s readiness to break law’

Row over steel tariffs is ‘distraction’ from true cause of resignation, says Lord Geidt

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Saturday 18 June 2022 15:24
Former Downing Street ethics adviser Christopher Geidt has prompted fresh calls for Boris Johnson’s resignation, by declaring that his decision to quit his post was prompted by the prime minister’s willingness to deliberately breach international law.

In a second letter to explain his shock resignation on Wednesday, Lord Geidt said that the details of the row over steel tariffs which finally provoked his departure were a “distraction” from his real motivation.

His comments suggest that his anxiety about Mr Johnson’s behaviour goes far wider – and may include concern over the PM’s bid to override the Northern Ireland protocol in a way which will breach the Brexit treaty he signed less than three years ago.

