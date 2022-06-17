Boris Johnson news – live: Outrage over PM’s plan to abolish Lord Geidt’s role
Lord Geidt said he was put in an ‘impossible and odious’ position
Prime minister Boris Johnson's plan to abolish the post of Downing Street ethics adviser following the abrupt resignation of Christopher Geidt has triggered outrage in Westminster.
Lord Geidt – the second adviser to resign in less than two years during Mr Johnson’s premiership – said he was put in an “impossible and odious” position when asked to advise on a plan to maintain tariffs on Chinese steel in a way which would breach UK obligations under the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
In a resignation letter - published in full on Thursday morning after No 10 came under pressure when it initially released only a short statement - the former adviser also said he had only opted to stay in his role “by a very small margin” over the Partygate scandal.
The Committee on Standards in Public Life (CSPL) has issued a stern warning to the PM not to go ahead with plans to replace the high-profile adviser with an anonymous committee of officials to oversee the ministerial code of conduct.
Scrapping the adviser’s post would be “a backwards step” which would “risk further damage to public perceptions of standards”, said CSPL chair Lord Evans.
PM risked deliberate breach of ministerial code, says Lord Geidt
Lord Geidt in his resignation letter to the prime minister Boris Johnson said that he had been only credibly clinging onto the role of ministerial interests adviser “by a very small margin” over partygate.
He added he was forced to quit when he was tasked with offering a view on the Government’s “intention to consider measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the ministerial code”.
In the letter published on Thursday, Lord Geidt wrote: “This request has placed me in an impossible and odious position.”
Sam Blewett has more.
Boris Johnson risked deliberate breach of ministerial code, says ethics adviser
The warning was issued in Lord Geidt’s letter of resignation.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on everything related to politics in the UK.
