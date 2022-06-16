UK judges could rule that deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, Dominic Raab has admitted – as he refused to say any flights will take off this year.

Ministers have attacked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for preventing the first flight on Tuesday night, insisting they have the domestic legal powers they need to act.

But Mr Raab acknowledged a full High Court judicial review, in late July, could also thwart the policy – after the government declined to pass fresh legislation to authorise it.

He was asked whether he would be prepared to stake his professional reputation on pledging that at least one asylum seeker will be taken to Rwanda by the end of this year.

“Well, I don’t quite know what the courts are going to decide on the main hearing,” the deputy prime minister told LBC Radio.

The comment came as Mr Raab squashed No 10 hints it might pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights, saying: “We are going to stay within the Convention.”

But he said his new Bill of Rights – overhauling the Human Rights Act – would seek to prevent a repeat of Tuesday’s night’s embarrassment, by curbing the Strasbourg court’s powers to act immediately.

Mr Raab accused it of wrongly using a power of injunction, saying: “Our Bill of Rights will correct that and I think it’s the right thing to do.”

His caution on future flights is in stark contrast to the immediate aftermath of the ECHR ruling, which saw ministers express confidence that the policy will go ahead

It is now thought unlikely that further deportation attempts – at an estimated cost of £500,000 per flight – will be made until the legal position is settled.

The judicial review was launched by the Public and Commercial Services Union, the charity Care4Calais and the pressure group Detention Action, along with four asylum seekers facing removal.

It will decide whether the policy “is lawful or not”, the government having been forced to bring back any asylum seekers wrongly deported if it loses the case.

more follows