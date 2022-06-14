The first flight transporting asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda has been blocked from taking off after a series of eleventh-hour interventions by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

It was due to leave on Tuesday evening (14 June) after landing at the Ministry of Defence’s airport near Salisbury.

Seven people were transported to Boscome Down despite two of the group having had successful injunctions.

The controversial plans are a “long-term solution to a longstanding problem” according to Boris Johnson’s spokesperson.

