Moment stranded surfer is rescued after 30 hours at sea

Video captures the moment a stranded surfer is rescued after being adrift at sea for 30 hours.

The 68-year-old man was found near Surfer's Beach in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, on 10 January 2026 after a missing persons report was filed by an Airbnb host, who had reported he had not been home for more than 24 hours.

The man's daughter then confirmed that her father had gone surfing at noon on 8 January 2026 and had not been heard from since.

The US Coast Guard, along with the help of the Puerto Rico Police Department, Joint Forces of Rapid Action, and U.S. Border Patrol, were able to locate and airlift the man to safety, where he received emergency medical service.