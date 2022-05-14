Fifty migrants told they will be sent to Rwanda, Boris Johnson says

The prime minister said the government is braced for legal battles with ‘leftie lawyers’ over the controversial policy

Thomas Kingsley
Saturday 14 May 2022 20:05
<p>Deportations under the new policy ‘could begin before the end of the month’ </p>

Boris Johnson has revealed that the first 50 migrants have been told they will be sent to Rwanda within two weeks.

The policy has been widely criticised by human rights charities and even faced backlash from Tory backbenchers, former prime minister Theresa May and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The government said it is braced for a flurry of legal claims as it prepares to send migrants to the east African nation within a fortnight. In the interview with the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson said the migrants have already been served “notices of intent,” marking the start of the process.

