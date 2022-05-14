Fifty migrants told they will be sent to Rwanda, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has revealed that the first 50 migrants have been told they will be sent to Rwanda within two weeks.

The policy has been widely criticised by human rights charities and even faced backlash from Tory backbenchers, former prime minister Theresa May and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The government said it is braced for a flurry of legal claims as it prepares to send migrants to the east African nation within a fortnight. In the interview with the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson said the migrants have already been served “notices of intent,” marking the start of the process.