Boris Johnson compares Liz Truss’s mini-Budget to Morecambe and Wise sketch

Former prime minister also shared some of his regrets from time at the top

Liam James
Wednesday 23 November 2022 22:46
Johnson discussing the mini-budget with CNN

Boris Johnson said Liz Truss’s blundering mini-Budget was like a badly played piano, in a reference to a famous Morecambe and Wise sketch.

Asked on CNN about his successor’s fatal misstep, the former prime minister first tried to avoid the question, saying he has a rule against discussing British politics abroad.

But after some prodding he relented to make his first comments about Ms Truss’s economy-crashing programme of unfunded tax cuts, saying: “It's kind of like when I play the piano. The notes individually sound OK but they’re not in the right order, or occurring at the right time.”

