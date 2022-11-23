Boris Johnson has claimed France was “in denial” about Russia’s hostile intentions towards Ukraine ahead of February’s invasion, while accusing the German government of initially favouring a quick victory for Moscow.

The former prime minister risked deeply offending European allies in his assessment of their attitudes to the impending war in an interview with CNN.

And a spokesperson for German chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed his claims as “utter nonsense”, saying: “We know that the very entertaining former prime minister always has his own relationship with the truth. As such, I think the facts speak against the insinuation I heard in this interview,””