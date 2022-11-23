Macron ‘in denial’ about Russian intentions ahead of Ukraine invasion, says Boris Johnson
Former PM also claims Germany wanted Ukraine to fall swiftly to avoid economic pain
Boris Johnson has claimed France was “in denial” about Russia’s hostile intentions towards Ukraine ahead of February’s invasion, while accusing the German government of initially favouring a quick victory for Moscow.
The former prime minister risked deeply offending European allies in his assessment of their attitudes to the impending war in an interview with CNN.
And a spokesperson for German chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed his claims as “utter nonsense”, saying: “We know that the very entertaining former prime minister always has his own relationship with the truth. As such, I think the facts speak against the insinuation I heard in this interview,””
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies