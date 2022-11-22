Russian pranksters trick Polish president into thinking he is talking to Macron
‘Emmanuel, believe me, I am extra careful,’ Duda tells comics
Poland’s president has been duped into speaking to a hoax caller pretending to be France’s Emmanuel Macron on the night that a missile hit a village near the Ukrainian border, his office said on Tuesday, an admission likely to raise questions about its operations.
The call lasted longer than seven minutes.
In a recording, posted on the internet by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus, Polish President Andrzej Duda can be heard speaking in English to the caller, who attempts to put on a French accent.
