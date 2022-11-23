✕ Close Ukraine tells civilians from recently liberated areas to leave before winter

Russia was accused of using gas as a political tool after threatening to further cut supplies to Europe, claiming that Kyiv was holding up deliveries to Moldova on Moscow’s last running pipeline via Ukraine.

Kremlin-owned energy giant Gazprom said a significant volume of gas had been kept by Ukraine instead of reaching its destination in Moldova, Ukraine’s western neighbour which has already been forced into blackouts due to Russian missile strikes that have downed some of its power lines.

Gazprom said if the alleged hold-ups continue it “will start reducing its gas supplies” through Ukraine starting from Monday, after having already cut supplies to Moldova by one-third last month.

Ukraine said all supplies that Russia sent through the country were “fully transferred” to Moldova. “This is not the first time that Russia resorts to using gas as a tool of political pressure,” said Olha Belkova of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s forces took aim at the Kinburn Spit, Vladimir Putin’s only remaining outpost in Mykolaiv, which acts as a gateway to the Black Sea and Russian-held parts of Kherson.