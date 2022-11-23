Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘playing politics’ as Russia says Kyiv stealing gas from Europe
Gazprom threatens further cuts to contintent in retaliation to alleged hold-ups
Russia was accused of using gas as a political tool after threatening to further cut supplies to Europe, claiming that Kyiv was holding up deliveries to Moldova on Moscow’s last running pipeline via Ukraine.
Kremlin-owned energy giant Gazprom said a significant volume of gas had been kept by Ukraine instead of reaching its destination in Moldova, Ukraine’s western neighbour which has already been forced into blackouts due to Russian missile strikes that have downed some of its power lines.
Gazprom said if the alleged hold-ups continue it “will start reducing its gas supplies” through Ukraine starting from Monday, after having already cut supplies to Moldova by one-third last month.
Ukraine said all supplies that Russia sent through the country were “fully transferred” to Moldova. “This is not the first time that Russia resorts to using gas as a tool of political pressure,” said Olha Belkova of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s forces took aim at the Kinburn Spit, Vladimir Putin’s only remaining outpost in Mykolaiv, which acts as a gateway to the Black Sea and Russian-held parts of Kherson.
Putin to meet the mums of Russian soldiers on Mother’s Day
Vladimir Putin will meet the mothers of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine in time for the country’s celebration of Mother’s Day this weekend (Maryam Zakir-Hussain writes).
Russia has faced monumental setbacks in their invasion of Ukraine following the humiliating withdrawal of troops from the strategic southern region of Kherson earlier this month.
The Kremlin confirmed the meeting that was first reported by the Vedomosti newspaper. Mother’s Day takes place on 27 November in Russia.
“Indeed, such a meeting is planned, we can confirm,” a spokesperson for the Kremlin told reporters.
Putin to meet the mums of Russian soldiers on Mother’s Day
Move may be attempt to revive weakening Russian offensive
Russian pranksters trick Polish president into thinking he is talking to Macron
Poland’s president has been duped into speaking to a hoax caller pretending to be France’s Emmanuel Macron on the night that a missile hit a village near the Ukrainian border, his office said on Tuesday, an admission likely to raise questions about its operations.
The call lasted longer than seven minutes.
In a recording, posted on the internet by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus, Polish President Andrzej Duda can be heard speaking in English to the caller, who attempts to put on a French accent.
At the time of the incident, there were claims Russian missiles had landed in Poland and fears that Nato could be dragged directly into the war. It was later said the missiles were fired from a Ukrainian air defence system.
The call, the second time in recent years that the pranksters from Russia have succeeded in getting through to Duda, came on an evening when the world feared that the conflict in Ukraine could spill beyond its borders.
Russian pranksters trick Polish president into thinking he is talking to Macron
‘Emmanuel, believe me, I am extra careful,’ Duda tells comics
Italy's La Scala defends its choice of Russian opera for season opening
Milan’s famous La Scala opera house has defended its decision to open its new season next month with “Boris Godunov” despite criticism from Ukrainians about staging a Russian work.
Earlier this month the Ukrainian consul in Milan Andrii Kartysh wrote to the head of the theatre and local political leaders to protest over plans to stage the opera written by Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky in the 19th century.
“We took that decision three years ago, it was impossible to cancel it and indeed why should we cancel it?” La Scala artistic director, Dominque Meyer, told a news conference.
“We do not do propaganda in favour of Putin and there is nothing against Ukraine,” he added.
Russian bass and soprano Ildar Abdrazakov and Anna Denisova are cast in the main roles for the production. The opening of a new season at La Scala is one of the highlights of Italy’s cultural calendar.
“Mussorgsky with this opera has challenged power – that’s one reason why it is right to stage it”, said director Kasper Holten depicting Boris Godunov as a story about power and cynicism.
Ukraine ‘invincibility centres’ will provide warmth and wi-fi
Ukrainians left with a lack of basic services due to Russian attacks on power stations and other facilities this winter can turn to special “invincibility centres,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Thousands of centres spread across the country will offer electricity, heat, water, internet service, mobile phone connections and a pharmacy, free of charge and around the clock.
Russian attacks have knocked out power for long periods to up to 10 million consumers at a time, forcing cities across the country into rolling blackouts to conserve depleted energy stocks.
“If massive Russian strikes happen again and it’s clear power will not be restored for hours, the ‘invincibility centres’ will go into action with all key services,” Mr Zelensky said in a nightly video address.
He said more than 4,000 centres had already been set up, with more being planned.
Ukrainian refugees struggling to rent in UK, survey suggests
A new Office for National Statistics survey suggests that Ukrainians who have come to the UK are having trouble renting because they do not have a guarantor or references, Flora Thompson reports.
Some have moved addresses since arriving in the country as a result of “relationship difficulties” with their sponsor, the findings also indicate.
Meanwhile, there has been a “significant” increase in the number of people who are now working in Britain after fleeing war in their homeland, albeit in different roles than they held before.
Ukranian refugees struggling to rent in UK, survey suggests
Some have moved since arriving in the country because of ‘relationship difficulties’ with their sponsor
Ukraine tells civilians from recently liberated areas to leave before winter
Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from recently liberated sections of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing a lack of heat, power and water due to Russian shelling will make living conditions too difficult this winter, my colleague Oliver Browning reports.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says millions in Ukraine face “life-threatening” conditions over the coming months, with residents of the southern regions urged to move to safer areas in central and western parts of the country.
Meanwhile, citizens living abroad have been asked not to return to the country in an effort to conserve power.
Ukraine investigating alleged prisoner shooting footage
Ukraine has announced that it is now investigating whether Russian troops violated war customs by “feigning to surrender” before opening fire – after Moscow accused Ukrainian soldiers of “executing” its troops.
The heavily contrasting claims centre around brief clips which circulated on Russian social media channels, which Moscow alleges show Ukrainian forces killing troops who were trying to surrender.
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claims the footage shows an “execution” and says that Russia wants an international probe.
But Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said today that a probe has been launched on charges of violating the laws or customs of war over what they said was “feigning surrender and opening fire on the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” by the Russian servicemen.
Gas, water and communications ‘restored to hundreds of settlements' recaptured by Ukraine
Gas supplies have been restored in 1,300 settlements recaptured from Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky’s deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, told a briefing cited by Ukrainian media.
Water supplies have been restored in 1,400 settlements and mobile communications in 1,200 settlements, he said.
Senators urge Pentagon to reconsider Gray Eagle drones for Ukraine
A bipartisan group of US senators have pressed Joe Biden’s administration to carefully reconsider Ukraine’s request for lethal Gray Eagle drones to fight Russia.
The Biden administration has so far rejected requests for the armable MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone, which would represent a great technological leap forward for Ukraine, based on concerns that they could be shot down and could escalate the conflict, Reuters reports.
In a letter reported by the Wall Street Journal, 16 senators – including a Republican and a Democrat on the senate armed services committee – expressed concern over US opposition to the request, saying that provision of the armable drone “demands careful reconsideration.”
They gave US secretary of defense Lloyd Austin until 30 November to explain why the Pentagon believed the drone was not appropriate for the fight in Ukraine, whether US concerns related to technology transfer were surmountable, and if the Pentagon thought that introducing the drone, made by General Atomics, would further antagonise Russia.
At least five more civilians killed in Ukraine’s east, as shelling hits humanitarian aid centre, officials say
Four more people have been killed and four wounded in Ukraine-held areas of the Donetsk region, governor Pavlo Kyryleno has said.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian shelling also hit a humanitarian aid distribution centre in Orihiv in southeastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing a volunteer and wounding two women, the regional governor said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies