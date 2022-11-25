Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘forcing troops with chronic health problems into battle’
MoD also says Russia reservists are being killed in ‘large numbers’ in Donetsk Oblast
Smoke fills street in aftermath of Russian rocket attack on residential area of Kyiv
Warmonger Putin claims he ‘shares pain’ of soldiers’ mothers
Warmonger Vladimir Putin has claimed that he and other government ministers “share the pain” of the mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine.
The Russian president, overseeing the war from his luxury residence in Moscow, met with troops’ mothers on Friday ahead of Mother’s Day - celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday in November.
Some reports say that around 100,000 have been killed or injured in Mr Putin’s bloody war, which he claims is a “special military operation.”
Speaking on Friday, he told the women: “I would like you to know that, that I personally, and the whole leadership of the country - we share your pain.
“We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son - especially for a mother," he aded, breathing heavily, and frequently clearing his throat. "We share this pain."
German lawmakers want to declare 1930s Ukraine famine a genocide
Lawmakers from Germany’s ruling coalition and opposition want to declare the Holodomor, the death by starvation of millions of Ukrainians in 1932-33 under Soviet leader Josef Stalin, a genocide, according to a draft motion seen by Reuters.
The draft describes the Soviet leadership’s attempts to control and suppress farmers as well as Ukrainian culture and language through hunger and repression. This "from today’s perspective, suggests a historical-political classification as genocide. The German Bundestag agrees with this classification".
According to German media reports, the draft will be debated and passed in the Bundestag lower house of parliament next week.
Watch: Escaping Mariupol with my family and my cat
Alona Zahreba is a 15-year-old Ukrainian, living with her parents and her cat when the invasion by Russian forces happened in 2022.
Living in Mariupol, one of the areas in Ukraine that has seen the most fighting, Alona’s family had to try to escape in order to survive but just before leaving, her cat Peaches went missing.
With encouragement from producers Jim Lenz, Noah Berlow and John Chua, this is a short film about the rescue of her cat during the Russian invasion, exclusive to watch on Independent TV.
ICYMI: NATO vows to aid Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'
NATO is determined to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia for “as long as it takes” and will help the war-wracked country transform its armed forces into a modern army up to Western standards, the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg vowed on Friday.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania next week, Stoltenberg urged countries that want to, either individually or in groups, to keep providing air defense systems and other weapons to Ukraine. NATO as an organization does not supply weapons.
“NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down,” the former Norwegian prime minister said. “Allies are providing unprecedented military support, and I expect foreign ministers will also agree to step up non-lethal support.”
Lorne Cook has the full report:
NATO vows to aid Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military organization stands ready to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia “for as long as it takes.”
Zelensky: Europe must avoid division
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called on Europeans to remain united against Russia’s war as he addressed a conference in Lithuania.
"There is no split, there is no schism among Europeans and we have to preserve this. This is our mission number one this year," Zelensky said via a video link.
Putin ‘forcing troops with chronic health problems into battle’
Many Russian troops are being compelled to serve in Ukraine with "serious" health problems, while those forced to build trenches under fire are likely to have suffered "particularly heavy casualties", British defence experts believe.
A number of "common themes" are emerging in the experience of Moscow’s mobilised reservists, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), with their deployment often characterised by "inadequate" training and personal equipment.
An MoD defence intelligence update suggests the Kremlin will likely be concerned that an increasing number of families are prepared to risk arrest by protesting against the conditions their relatives face at war.
Most mobilised reservists have previously served, it says, with "numerous examples" suggesting it is highly probably they are not having their medical status "adequately reviewed".
"Many are being compelled to serve with serious, chronic health conditions," the update states.
Multiple people killed in Russian bombardment of Kherson
Kherson on Thursday came under its heaviest bombardment since Ukrainian forces recaptured the southern city two weeks ago.
The barrage of missiles killed four people outside a coffee shop and a woman was also killed next to her house, witnesses said, speaking to Associated Press reporters.
Hospitals without power and water are also contending with the gruesome after-effects of intensifying Russian strikes.
They hit residential and commercial buildings on Thursday, setting some ablaze, blowing ash skyward and shattering glass across streets.
Nato - we won’t back down on support Ukraine
Nato has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine, which has made major gains in recent weeks around Kherson - a regional economic centre.
Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, said the military alliance would “not back down” in its efforts to supply Kyiv with non-lethal aid.
“NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said.
“We will not back down,” he told reporters in Brussels on Friday ahead of a foreign ministers’ meeting of the alliance in Bucharest next week.
Warmonger Putin to meet mothers of soldiers
Warmonger Vladimir Putin has insisted he has no regrets about unleashing his bloody conflict in Ukraine as he prepares to meet the mothers of soldiers whose lives he has put at risk on the front line.
Up to 100,000 Russian troops and reservists have been killed or wounded so far in the illegal war, which Mr Putin continues to say is a “special military operation” to end what he claims - without evidence - is genocide against ethnic Russians in the country.
The war in Ukraine has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis.
"On the eve of Mother’s Day, which is celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday of November, Vladimir Putin will meet with the mothers of servicemen participating in the special military operation," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Kyiv residents in survival mode as Putin knocks out power
Residents of Ukraine‘s bombed capital clutched empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for power and warmth Thursday, switching defiantly into survival mode after new Russian missile strikes a day earlier plunged the city and much of the country into the dark.
In scenes hard to believe in a sophisticated city of 3 million, some Kyiv residents resorted to collecting rainwater from drainpipes, as repair teams labored to reconnect supplies.
Friends and family members exchanged messages to find out who had electricity and water back. Some had one but not the other. The previous day’s aerial onslaught on Ukraine‘s power grid left many with neither.
Cafés in Kyiv that by some small miracle had both quickly became oases of comfort on Thursday.Oleksiy Rashchupkin, a 39-year-old investment banker, awoke to find that water had been reconnected to his third-floor flat but power had not.
His freezer thawed in the blackout, leaving a puddle on his floor.
So he hopped into a cab and crossed the Dnieper River from left bank to right, to a café that he’d noticed had stayed open after previous Russian strikes.
Sure enough, it was serving hot drinks, hot food and the music and Wi-Fi were on.“I’m here because there is heating, coffee and light,” he said. “Here is life.”
