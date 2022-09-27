Boris Johnson and Jennifer Arcuri probe finds London city hall must strengthen rulebook
Future mayors should be in no doubt about declaring interests such as personal relationships, report finds
London city hall’s code of conduct must be strengthened, a review has found, following a probe into Boris Johnson’s links with American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri while mayor.
Ms Arcuri’s links with Mr Johnson came under public scrutiny over allegations she received favourable treatment for her business ventures during his eight-year stint as mayor.
The former London mayor avoided a criminal investigation after the Independent Office for Police Conduct found no evidence Mr Johnson had influenced the payment of thousands of pounds of public money to American entrepreneur Ms Arcuri, or secured her participation in foreign trade trips that he led.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.