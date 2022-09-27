London city hall’s code of conduct must be strengthened, a review has found, following a probe into Boris Johnson’s links with American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri while mayor.

Ms Arcuri’s links with Mr Johnson came under public scrutiny over allegations she received favourable treatment for her business ventures during his eight-year stint as mayor.

The former London mayor avoided a criminal investigation after the Independent Office for Police Conduct found no evidence Mr Johnson had influenced the payment of thousands of pounds of public money to American entrepreneur Ms Arcuri, or secured her participation in foreign trade trips that he led.