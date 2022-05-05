Boris Johnson’s ‘misleading and dangerous’ attack on lawyers over Rwanda deal condemned
Association warns of ‘real-life consequences’ after string over government attacks over asylum and migration
Boris Johnson’s fresh attack on lawyers over attempts to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda has been condemned as “misleading and dangerous”.
A legal body warned of “real-life consequences” from the government’s repeated targeting of the legal profession.
A man is to stand trial later this year accused of plotting to kill an immigration solicitor in an attempted terror attack on a London law firm.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies