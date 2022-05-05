Boris Johnson’s ‘misleading and dangerous’ attack on lawyers over Rwanda deal condemned

Association warns of ‘real-life consequences’ after string over government attacks over asylum and migration

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Thursday 05 May 2022 17:37
Comments
<p>The PM said ‘liberal-left lawyers’ will try and make Rwanda plan ‘difficult’</p>

(PA)

Boris Johnson’s fresh attack on lawyers over attempts to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda has been condemned as “misleading and dangerous”.

A legal body warned of “real-life consequences” from the government’s repeated targeting of the legal profession.

A man is to stand trial later this year accused of plotting to kill an immigration solicitor in an attempted terror attack on a London law firm.

